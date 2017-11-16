The Mountain Valley Named Exclusive Water Sponsor of Made South Holiday

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Mountain Valley Spring Water announces their first partnership with MADE SOUTH Holiday.

MADE SOUTH’s 3rd annual holiday event returns to The Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN on Friday, November 17th and Saturday, November 18th. MADE SOUTH was created by Nashville native and fourth generation Tennessean Chris Thomas, who is passionate about reshaping the way people think about Southerners. In an effort to bring regional and local craftsmen into the national spotlight, the event showcases unique artisan gifts created by more than 150 merchants. The two-day event also features food from southern chefs, craft cocktails from nearby distillers and breweries, live music and art in an all-inclusive family friendly experience. A portion of all ticket proceeds will benefit New Hope Academy, a local elementary school serving low-income families.

“Mountain Valley Water is excited to partner with MADE SOUTH to help celebrate the creativity of the many talented regional craftsman and artists who will be displaying their work,” said Stephan Williams, Director of Marketing. He added, “As an iconic Southern brand, Mountain Valley appreciates the spirit of the event and takes pride in supporting the local community, businesses and artists.” As part of the sponsorship, a Mountain Valley hydration station will be offering their premium natural Spring Water to guests throughout the festivities. In addition, the brand will also collaborate on a custom themed Eli Mason craft holiday cocktail.

The Mountain Valley Water has been sourced from a pristine spring deep within a remote valley of Ouachita Mountains since 1871.

About The Mountain Valley Spring Water

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic American natural spring water. Headquartered in Hot Springs, Ark., the iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871. The brand’s spring and sparkling waters are still bottled today from the abundant natural artesian spring source originating from deep within the valley’s granite-based geologic formation, giving it its unique mineral content and taste profile. Twice named “Best-Tasting Water in the World,” Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered to home and offices across the country. The brand can also be found in fine retailers, natural grocery and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring is a Great Range Capital corporation.