NACS 2017 Video: AriZona Beverages Pushing Toward Premium

For over two decades, the iconic 24 oz. tallboy cans of AriZona Iced Tea have been a staple of convenience store beverage coolers. Under the leadership of company founder Don Vultaggio, the New York-based company has grown into the second largest ready-to-drink tea brand in the country after Lipton. But as Vultaggio’s sons Spencer and Wesley take on greater roles in shaping the brand, AriZona is developing a range of new lines and product offerings in both food and beverage that are expanding its presence to new areas on convenience store shelves.

In a video interview recorded at the NACS 2017 show in Chicago, Wesley, who also serves as the company’s chief creative officer, and Spencer, AriZona’s chief marketing officer, joined BevNET assistant editor Martin Caballero to discuss how the brand’s identity is evolving towards new use occasions, consumer types and categories including snacks, as evidenced by the recent launch of Crazy Cowboy beef jerky. The brothers spoke about AriZona’s pivot towards premium beverage offerings, including its premium Good Brew iced tea line and the brand’s new sparkling mineral water. They also shared insights into the company’s rapid innovation pipeline, how its new production facility will open opportunities in new categories and how each is stepping into larger leadership roles at AriZona.