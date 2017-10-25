NACS 2017 Video: Kobe, Fedele Discuss BodyArmor’s Marketing Moves

BodyArmor brought out the big guns at NACS 2017 as investor Kobe Bryant and co-founder/chairman Mike Repole took center stage at the company’s booth on day one of the event, held last week at McCormick Place in Chicago. Amid a frenzied crowd angling for photos of the retired NBA legend, Bryant, who is BodyArmor’s third largest shareholder behind Repole and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, met with dozens of show attendees in support of the fast-growing sports drink brand.

In an interview recorded at the booth, Bryant discussed his dual roles as an endorser and advisor in the company and how each have evolved since his initial investment in BodyArmor in 2014. The former L.A. Lakers star also spoke about his creative contribution to the brand, having written, directed and narrated a BodyArmor TV commercial that ran during the 2017 NBA playoffs.

Bryant’s appearance came on the heels of a major partnership between BodyArmor and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which established the brand as the “Official Sports Drink” of the mixed martial arts organization. BevNET spoke with BodyArmor VP of marketing Michael Fedele about the alliance, which includes the launch of a new UFC-themed variety called Knockout Punch that will be sold exclusively in the C-store channel. Fedele also discussed BodyArmor’s marketing strategy for 2018 and how the sub-lines Lyte and SuperWater have performed on the market since their launch one year ago.