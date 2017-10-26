NACS 2017 Video: Muscle Milk Builds Out C-Store Protein Set

When consumers think of protein drinks, two words frequently come to mind: Muscle Milk. The iconic brand of whey-based protein smoothies has established a leading position within the growing category with its core product line, but as consumer preferences change, parent company CytoSport — a subsidiary of Hormel Foods — has adapted the brand’s offerings to meet those shifting demands.

In a video interview recorded last week at the NACS 2017 show in Chicago, Lisa Selk, president and CEO of CytoSport, discussed the development of the brand’s recently debuted plant-based protein line, Evolve, and how it fits into the company’s overall C-store strategy. She also explained how Cytosport is diversifying the Muscle Milk portfolio with food and beverage products that fit different use occasions and broaden the brand’s appeal beyond simply supporting athletic performance.