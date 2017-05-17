Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Features Blood Orange Juice at 2017 National Restaurant Association Show

Fort Pierce, FL — Clean label, Florida-based, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company will feature its family of squeezed fresh juices — including the 2017 FABI Award Winning, Blood Orange Juice — at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago on May 20 — 23rd. Show attendees will be able to sample these new juices and learn more about them by stopping by Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s booth #335, located in the South Hall of the McCormick Place Convention Center.

“For more than 27 years, we have been hand-selecting only the highest quality fruits and vegetables to squeeze our juices for our customers and their families,” said Marygrace Sexton, the founder and CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “Our new award-winning Blood Orange juice is just one more example of our family’s commitment to provide other families with the best source of nutrition through our honestly made juices.”

Handcrafted from the finest, fresh Sicilian blood oranges, Natalie’s Blood Orange juice is minimally processed and clean label; free from preservatives, flavor packs, concentrates and artificial ingredients. With the blood orange’s deep-red flesh that contains anthocyanins, a flavonoid abundant in antioxidants, it has a distinct health edge over other members of the citrus family. And like all Natalie’s juices, it is produced in small batches to retain quality and nutrition.

Natalie’s full line of juices will be featured at The 2017 National Restaurant Association’s four day event where 1,800 vendors showcase the latest in food service products and services. It is being held from May 20th to the May 23rd, 2017 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois. Over 45,000 industry food buyers are expected to attend.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned and family-operated business that has brought only the highest quality, honestly sourced, citrus juices and blends to the market for the past 27 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh using hand-picked fruits and vegetables with minimal processing. The juices, which come in a variety of sizes and tastes, are distributed in 33 states across the U.S. and over 24 different countries worldwide.