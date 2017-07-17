Natural Drink Mix Q Drink Healthy Launches

Vancouver, BC – Introducing Q Drink Healthy, a quercetin based powder drink mix that uses a synergistic blend of quercetin, herbal extracts, vitamins and electrolytes to support and enhance every day energy, health and performance.

Q Drink Healthy is designed to help increase energy and performance as well as bolster the immune system. Quercetin, the primary ingredient in Q Drink Healthy, is a flavonoid – a naturally occurring compound found in fruits and vegetables that increases the amount of mitochondria in the body’s cells. Mitochondria metabolize sugars and fats into energy; more mitochondria means more calories can be processed and converted into valuable energy for the body’s needs. Additionally, quercetin is a natural anti-oxidant, anti-histamine and an anti-inflammatory, which helps support the immune system, and seasonal allergies.

Blended with eight different vitamins and herbal extracts, including ginseng, gingko biloba and rhodiola, Q Drink Healthy is a superior alternative to high caffeine or sugar performance drinks. Available in convenient single serve dry powder stick packs, Q goes where you go – the gym, the office or on the road.

The powerful antioxidants in Q Drink Healthy neutralize free radicals in the body that cause damage to tissue and cells. Ginseng and rhodiola are well-known adaptogens, celebrated for being able to battle both fatigue and stress.

Performance benefits of quercetin include increased energy and better overall health. Studies have also shown increased VO2 Max and endurance after use. Q Drink Healthy provides healthy hydration, perfect for working out or going to work, for early mornings or after late nights.

Other ingredients include electrolytes, less than 4g organic cane sugar (1 teaspoon – only 15 calories), stevia leaf, 35mg of natural caffeine (about two squares of dark chocolate), sweet potato powder for color and flavors derived from real fruit. Q boasts no artificial anything, so it’s good and good for you.

Q Drink Healthy is produced in a NSF Certified for Sport® facility in beautiful Vancouver, British Columbia. Q has been available in Canada since 2012 and is proud to announce the official USA launch.

ABOUT Q Drink Healthy

Q Drink Healthy develops and manufactures Q Drink Healthy, a superior alternative to the high caffeine, high sugar sports performance and energy drinks available today. Using quercetin and other natural ingredients, Q Drink Healthy is an effective, convenient solution that is good and good for you. For more information, please visit: https://qdrinkhealthy.com