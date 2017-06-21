Oral I.V. Extends Partnership With Red Bull Rallycross Driver Cabot Bingham

After a successful 2016 partnership that saw Cabot Bigham win the Red Bull Global Rallycross Lites Championship, Bigham and ORAL I.V. have extended their partnership for 2017. Bigham, commonly referred to as The Big Ham, has made the move to Red Bull GRC Supercars for 2017 in the No. 2 Bryan Herta Rallysport car, where physical and mental preparedness will matter now more than ever as he goes toe-to-toe against some of the biggest names in all of racing.

“I have seen great results since I started using ORAL I.V. Whether it is during my Spartan Race events, pre-race training, or post-race recovery, ” raved The Big Ham. “Bob Jones (of ORAL I.V.) is a very driven leader and very easy to work with. Like the Bryan Herta Rally Sport team, I look for team members who are personable, easy to talk to, and fun to be around and the team at ORAL I.V. fits the bill. I am very excited to continue this partnership as I push the envelope of man and machine with them by my side in 2017.”

In addition to lining up on the grid against past champions like Tanner Foust and Scott Speed, the 2017 Red Bull GRC format changes, placing more emphasis on every single heat race by awarding valuable championship points to the top performers. This means that Bigham’s race weekends are far more strenuous than they were in GRC Lites in 2016. Throw in 100+ degree weather, and the partnership with ORAL I.V. makes even more sense ensuring Bigham’s quick recovery between heats while keeping his performance and hydration levels optimal throughout the weekend.

“We are very excited to work with Cabot for the 2017 season. Cabot epitomizes the kind of athlete we want using our product,” said Bob Jones, CEO of ORAL I.V. “Cabot exposes our brand to a huge segment of buyers via Red Bull GRC that are looking for a healthy and quick way to hydrate.””

In the first Red Bull GRC event of 2017, the 20-year-old Californian made his intent known by finishing 6th in his first ever Supercar final, beating veterans of the sport along the way. Next up on the calendar is Louisville, KY on May 21. Coverage can be seen at 10 a.m. PDT live on NBC.

Follow 'The Big Ham' on all social media accounts @FollowTheHam or visit his website followtheham.com

ORAL I.V. Inc. launched in 2014 as a progressive hydration company anchored in natural science; its namesake product is carving a niche that focuses on 100% natural hydration: ORAL I.V. Rapid Hydration Activator. ORAL I.V. only contains trace minerals + structured water. No sugar, no chemicals, no additives, no stimulants and zero calories. It’s raw, organic and as natural as natural can be. We focus on only the smallest and right amounts of Sodium, Magnesium, Manganese, Zinc, Copper, Potassium, Selenium, Chromium, Silicon, Iodine and a blend of other natural trace minerals that the body requires to trigger its hydration processes. Shop and learn more about ORAL I.V. online at www.oraliv.com.