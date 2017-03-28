Positive Energy Launches Sleek Cans Nationwide in Sprouts Farmers Market

Orange County, CA — Organic energy drink company Positive Energy has launched nationally with Sprouts Farmers Market. The launch includes an initial four SKU offering of its line of 12 oz. cans which include the carbonated flavors of Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango Lemonade, and Pomegranate Blueberry, in addition to a non-carbonated flavor of Coconut Water. Each drink is a blend of 150mg of organic caffeine from green coffee beans and organic juices.

All of the beverages are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, and Certified Vegan. They do not contain any artificial flavors, artificial colors or preservatives. The carbonated offering is a low-calorie option at only 40 calories and 9g of sugar per 12 oz. can with an everyday retail price of $1.99 per can.

Founder and CEO Mike Cancelleri stated “that this partnership with Sprouts displays continued support for our brand and is the start to what will be a considerable retail rollout for our new offering. Positive Energy appeals to health conscious consumers who need a great-tasting, low calorie, and low sugar beverage which also provides the functional boost they are in need of.”

About Positive Energy

POSITIVE ENERGY began with a simple idea from our founder, Mike Cancelleri, who was in need of a great tasting, healthy boost of energy to start his day. This busy father and husband did not like the taste of coffee and was discouraged by the current energy drinks being offered. He thought that there has to be a better tasting, healthier way to get the boost that is needed to lead an active day. POSITIVE ENERGY was born to solve this problem and was cultivated as a healthy alternative to these current energy drinks. At POSITIVE ENERGY, we provide organic energy intended to be a force for good, providing the vitality to lead active and healthy lifestyles.