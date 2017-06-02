Press Clips: Bai Creative Moves In-House, Fake RC Cola Tweet Goes Viral

Bai Moves Creative Department In-House

Bai’s Super Bowl 51 ad, starring celebrity investor Justin Timberlake and actor Christopher Walken, performed well in post-game commercial analysis. What makes the spot even sweeter for the company is that it was created in-house, following Bai’s split with ad agency Barton F. Graf.

Speaking to Campaign US, Bai CMO Michael Simon explained the decision to move creative in-house and discussed the effectiveness of their latest ad plays. According to Simon, Bai employs between 20 and 25 people in its creative department, which manages everything from package design to advertising. The adjacency provides s increased enthusiasm, lower expenses, and “a level of agility” that can’t be achieved with outside agencies, he said.

Fake RC Cola Twitter Account Goes Viral

A parody Twitter account using the handle @OfficialRCCola has been shut down after it went viral this week with snarky tweets about President Donald Trump’s now infamous “covfefe” post, Business Insider reports.

“We have no plans to release any covfefe flavored cola. If you want the taste of incompetence there are other sodas more readily available,” the tweet read.

Another Twitter user called the account out, writing “This is not a good marketing strategy.” The fake RC Cola account spat that user’s words back mockingly with a popular meme featuring Nickelodeon character Spongebob Squarepants. Screenshots of the exchange quickly made it’s way around the internet, and some social media users delighted in what seemed to be a brand getting political and snarky.

The account was suspended from Twitter within a day after the initial exchange and Dr Pepper Snapple, which owns RC Cola, announced through its actual social media accounts that “@OfficialRCCola” was a fraud.

The Twitter account @OfficialRCCola is not associated with DPS or the RC Cola brand. We have no involvement in any content that may appear. — Dr Pepper Snapple (@DrPepperSnapple) May 31, 2017

Operating anonymously for roughly two months before the controversial exchange, the account used a self-deprecating style of humor that has become common with many brand Twitter accounts. Most notable of this marketing trend has been Wendy’s, which has repeatedly made headlines in recent months for its cutting comments at competitors and for egging on a teenager who asked for free chicken nuggets.

Washington Post Op-Ed: Energy Drinks Are Killing Young People

The caffeine-related death of a South Carolina teenager has brought to head a difficult conversation for the energy drink category, calling into question the safety of popular drinks like Monster, Red Bull, Rockstar, and 5-hour Energy.

In a Washington Post op-ed, Pat Crawford, senior director of research at the University of California’s Nutrition Policy Institute, and Wendi Gosliner, project scientist at the Nutrition Policy Institute, have called for an end to youth-based marketing in the energy category and for limits on the amount of caffeine per serving. Crawford and Gosliner also praised the efforts of three U.S. Senators investigating the energy drink industry.

Nostalgia Helps Drive Clearly Canadian Revival

As Buzzfeed tells us, True 90’s Kids are always on the lookout for a throwback to the brands of their childhood. And as 80’s revivals like Original New York Seltzer or the limited “Ghostbusters” movie tie-in of Hi-C Ecto Cooler show, fans can stay true even after decades-long hiatuses.

Now, after several attempts at a revival, Clearly Canadian flavored waters are back again, according to the Fresno Bee. After announcing the comeback and a discount promotion, the Cost Plus World Market in Fresno, Calif. sold out of its 300-bottle stock within a few hours on May 18.

“People just kept showing up, asking for it,” Santiago Ortiz, the Fresno World Market’s supervisor of operations, told the Fresno Bee. “We got calls about it first thing that day. It was crazy. To my knowledge, I can’t remember anything else that sold that quickly.”

According to Delish, Clearly Canadian ceased production in 2009. In May 2015, Clearly Canadian announced it would return with the aid of a successful crowdfunding campaign, which raised more than $153,000. However, the campaign hit a snag when most of the promised preorders never shipped to consumers. Others only received part of their order. A company spokesperson blamed the delay on a lack of funding.

Craft Soda Making an Impact

The craft soda trend is bubbling up into mainstream attention. USA Today put the category in focus Sunday, taking notice of the its more than $100 million growth in the last five years, in part thanks to affluent millennial consumers who prefer artisan over mainstream branding.

“There’s a large trend for natural wellness and there’s a trend of gourmet food. This is the place the rubber hits the road,” Chris Reed, founder of Reed’s, a maker of ginger beer and other sparkling beverages, told USA Today. “Every industry I know has a premium category from hotels to ice cream to cars. Soda didn’t have it. It made sense.”

Of course, the premium price point can have its downsides, USA Today noted. Many companies, including Reed’s and Jones Soda have reported losses and low profit margins in recent years. Other companies, like Dry Sparkling, rely on their elegance and specialty flavors to make a higher price point work in their favor.