Rooibee Red Tea Expands Distribution Across Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, KY (October 9, 2017) — Rooibee Red Tea Company, a USDA Certified Organicrooibos tea beverage company, announced today that it is partnering with Lipman Brothers Distribution in Nashville, Tennessee to bring their wellness-in-a-bottle beverages to 74 counties across the state. Lipman Brothers was founded in 1939 and became the first distributor of wine and spirits in middle Tennessee. The new alliance will bring Rooibee Red Tea’s line of rooibos tea to major grocery retailers, independent grocers, bars and restaurants.

“We are excited to bring Lipman Brothers on board as our first, large DSD distributor. Their work ethic and flawless execution at the store level underscores Rooibee Red Tea’s business vision,” said Sales Director, Laura Smith. The Rooibee Red Team is very pleased to work with Lipman Brothers, the largest beverage alcohol distributor in Tennessee. As the fastest growing distributor in the state, the potential for expansion of the Rooibee Red Tea line is excellent.

Shoppers across the country who want a great tasting, healthy, caffeine-free tea beverage will have more opportunities to pick up a bottle of Rooibee Red Tea. The organic tea company expanded their presence in Winn-Dixie and BI-LO at the start of 2017 and are delighted with the current expansion in the Southeastern region. For a full list of retailers, head to www.RooibeeRedTea.com.

Rooibee Red Tea is also available on Amazon.

About Rooibee Red Tea Company

Rooibee Red Tea is committed to creating high-quality, organic and naturally caffeine-free tea beverages. We choose only the best ingredients and work to make healthy choices easy, convenient and delicious. Originally sold at local farmers markets, customers can now purchase six unique flavors online through Amazon or at many of their favorite retailers. For more information go to www.rooibeeredtea.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.