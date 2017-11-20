SodaStream Debuts Fruit Drops At Retail Locations Nationwide

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA), the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world, today announced national in-store availability for its premier flavor essences, Fruit Drops. This move comes after the entire line of natural unsweetened essences sold out in just two weeks when they were introduced on SodaStream’s website.

Fruit Drops are all-natural flavored, preservative-free, contain zero calories and naturally enhance ordinary tap water, when making sparkling water with a SodaStream machine. The Fruit Drop essence line fulfills the consumer need left between products available on the market today and appeals to consumers looking for natural flavors – without the economical or environmental costs.

The product line is available now at retailers in five flavors: Lemon, Lime, Raspberry, Orange, and Mango. Offered in individual 40 ml sleek glass bottles, each bottle can flavor up to 20L (80 servings) of sparkling water. Fruit Drops are available at leading retailers including Target and will be at Bed Bath and Beyond locations in November.

“SodaStream is on a mission to make water exciting for millions of consumers around the world,” said Matti Yahav, VP Global Marketing, SodaStream International Ltd. “Fruit Drops is our first product that invites consumers to enhance ordinary water as well as fizzy water simply by adding a twist of naturally flavored fruit essence. Fruit Drops offer great taste, great value and a great way for consumers to hydrate healthy.”

“When we first released Fruit Drops on our online store, we sold out almost immediately,” continued Yahav. “We are thrilled that the entire Fruit Drops line is now available at our major retailers to satisfy our consumers’ taste buds for a natural fruity essence as they shift away from consuming sugary sodas and make sparkling water part of their daily routines. With Fruit Drops by SodaStream consumers will enjoy a burst of healthy all-natural flavor – without preservatives, calories, or harming Mother Earth.”

SodaStream Fruit Drops retail at $3.99 for 80 servings and come in individual bottles.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in volume in the world and the leading manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers. We enable consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative solution to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.sodastreamUSA.com.