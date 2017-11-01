Special Edition Red Bull Cans Immortalize Capcom’s Street Fighters

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Today, Red Bull Energy Drink unveils limited edition Street Fighter cans featuring five characters in honor of Street Fighter’s 30th Anniversary, exciting generations of video gamers. The special Red Bull Street Fighter cans feature codes under the tab that can be redeemed for in-game value such as RedBull skins, on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system. A scan-to- unlock Snapcode on the can will reveal unique Street Fighter filters tying to the specific character on the can, with one can unlocking an interactive lens.

The Red Bull Street Fighter can takes cues from the latest version of the game, StreetFighter V. Beloved characters Chun-Li, Guile, Ken, Ryu and Zangief are the five characters on the limited edition cans. Visit RedBull.com/Streetfighter to learn more.

As the Street Fighter franchise celebrates its 30th Anniversary, live competition for the game has evolved from local arcade meet-ups to multi-day national events like Red BullBattle Grounds, which will crown the top Street Fighter V player in North America inBoston on November 18 and 19. Saturday is an open-bracket competition and on Sunday, the top 7 players from the Capcom Pro Tour Regional Leaderboards and the winner from Saturday’s last chance open qualifier will compete in an 8-player bracket for North America’s Street Fighter V crown. Find out more atwww.redbullbattlegrounds.com.

Red Bull is available in 170 countries worldwide and 6 billion cans were consumed last year, two billion of those in the U.S. alone. An 8.4 fl. oz. Red Bull contains 80 mg of caffeine, equivalent to a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

