Talking Rain Debuts New Sparkling Ice Flavor and Premium Water

PRESTON, Wash. (October 17, 2017) –Talking Rain Beverage Company will share two major announcements at the 2017 National Association of Convenience Stores Show (NACS). In addition to the debut of Sparkling Ice’s upcoming new flavor, Ginger Lime, the company, in partnership with Tata Global Beverages, is proud to introduce Himalayan Natural Mineral Water which will be distributed in the U.S. through Sparkling Ice’s independent DSD network.

“Our commitment to offering a variety of unique products, flavors and experiences reflects our dedication to continuously delighting our consumers,” said Marcus Smith, President of Talking Rain Beverage Co. “Since we’re seeing a growing interest in bolder flavors like ginger, we wanted to develop a unique and refreshing Ginger Lime flavor to meet the desires of our consumers. We’re thrilled to introduce our newest flavor to convenience store retailers at this year’s NACS Show, and look forward to continuing our growth by increasing our convenience store partnerships, both nationally and internationally.”

Featured in the Cool New Products Showcase, Ginger Lime is the newest addition to the Sparkling Ice brand portfolio, which is flavored with real ginger and is perfectly balanced with just the right amount of fizz. As the only Ginger Lime sparkling water available in the market today, Sparkling Ice Ginger Lime will begin rolling out into retail locations nationwide in early 2018.

The company will also be introducing Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, in pilot markets in the U.S. starting on January 1, 2018 as part of a strategic alliance with Tata Global Beverages.

Himalayan Natural Mineral Water is a premium source water, from a pure and pristine underground moving stream aquifer, which is about 400 feet below the surface of the Himalayan mountain range. Every drop travels through layers of rock, sand and silt over the course of 20 years. These layers act as natural filters during this 20-year journey and allow the water to accumulate essential minerals from which it acquires its unique composition and taste.

As a result of the new Ginger Lime flavor and alliance with Tata Global Beverages, Sparkling Ice will increase opportunities for new distribution and sales channels for the brand within the convenience industry. Sparkling Ice is now available in nine countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, The Republic of Ireland, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

The Himalayan Natural Mineral Water can be sampled alongside Sparkling Ice’s new Ginger Lime at the Sparkling Ice booth (North Hall #2114) from October 17th – 20th at McCormick Place in Chicago, where Chris Hall, Talking Rain’s newly appointed Chief Operating Officer will be present.

Hall has been with the company for over ten years and previously served as Vice President of Sales at Talking Rain. During Hall’s time at the company, he’s helped to secure some of Sparkling Ice’s top retailers to date, in addition to achieving the company’s goal of 100% DSD coverage and distribution in the Midwest and Northeast markets.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages combine sparkling water, natural flavors, fruit juice and vitamins to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Available in eighteen refreshing flavors: Black Raspberry, Orange Mango, Pink Grapefruit, Kiwi Strawberry, Coconut Pineapple, Pomegranate Blueberry, Peach Nectarine, Lemon Lime, Crisp Apple, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Watermelon, Black Cherry, Grape Raspberry and new in 2017 Ginger Lime. Sparkling Ice Lemonades, launched in 2013, are available in two refreshing flavors: Classic Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. Sparkling Ice Teas launched nationally in 2015 and includes two flavors: Half & Half and Peach Tea. Sparkling Ice is part of the Talking Rain family of beverages, and retails for $1.19-$1.29. To locate Sparkling Ice, visit www.sparklingice.com/locate/.

About Tata Global Beverages

Tata Global Beverages is a global beverage business; its brands have presence in over 40 countries. The Company has significant interests in tea, coffee and water and is the world’s second largest tea company. 300 million servings of its brands are consumed everyday around the world. Tata Global Beverages Group has an annual turnover of approximately US$1.4bn including from its JV’s and associates; it employs around 3,000 people across the world. The company focuses on natural beverages and has a stable of innovative regional and global beverage brands, including: Tata Tea, Tetley, Himalayan natural mineral water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco+, Good Earth tea, Grand Coffee and Eight O’clock coffee. For more information please visit www.tataglobalbeverages.com