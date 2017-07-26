Tea Of A Kind Introduces Eco-Friendly 4-Pack

Phoenix, AZ (July 26, 2017) – Award winning ready-to-drink tea brand, “Tea of a Kind™” today introduced an ingenious method for eliminating plastic bottle waste and conserving natural resources. Tea of a Kind now will be available in an Eco 4-Pack consisting of one bottle of ready-to-drink tea and three nitrogen pressurized bottle cap “Vessl™” refills. The all-natural flavors, real brewed tea, and powerful antioxidants of Tea of a Kind are stored in the pressurized and oxygen depleted Vessl, protecting the freshly brewed tea against the damaging impact of UV light, oxidation and other conditions that degrade flavor, color, aroma and antioxidants in other bottled, ready-to-drink teas.

Once the initial bottle in the Eco 4-Pack has been consumed, the consumer simply refills the bottle with water and reuses it by twisting on a tea-filled Vessl refill, transforming the water into another bottle of antioxidant packed Tea of a Kind.

Walter Apodaca, Founder and CEO, stated, “Launching the recyclable Eco 4-Pack is a key milestone on our path to utilizing the Vessl closure and delivery device to break the disposable bottle paradigm. This package aligns our values with retailers and consumers that share our concern for health and the environment.”

The Tea of a Kind Eco 4-Pack initially will be available at AJ’s Fine Foods, Bashas’ Supermarkets, and Fry’s Food Stores in Arizona. “Being good stewards of our environment is an important priority for Bashas’ Family of Stores,” says Ashley Shick, Bashas’ Director of Communications & Public Affairs. “We’re thrilled to work with Tea of a Kind, another Arizona based business, and to support their innovative conservation efforts.” Jeff Somers of Hensley Beverage Company, the Arizona distributor of Tea of a Kind, says, “From the leaders in beverage innovation, comes the next big thing – The Tea of a Kind Eco 4-Pack with reusable bottle. Aside from the environmental benefits, shipping Vessl refills instead of heavy bottles will save space in the warehouse, on trucks, on the shelf, and will improve our overall efficiency. I am excited about what the future holds with this innovative company!”

For more info on Tea of a Kind visit, www.teaofakind.com and to learn about the Vessl closure and delivery device visit www.vesslinc.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Karin Gerlach at 859-462-1820 or email at karin.gerlach@vesslinc.com.