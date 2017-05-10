Verizon Features pureLYFT on Digital Show

Fanwood, NJ (May 9, 2017) – pureLYFT, the all-natural energy stir stick that delivers CLEAN CAFFEINE® into any beverage, will be featured on the May 24 episode of Verizon’s MVP (Most Valuable Partner). The show on Verizon’s go90 digital platform features entrepreneurs, such as pureLYFT’s CEO Erik Elfstrum, pitching top athletes to secure brand endorsements. pureLYFT’s episode was taped in June 2016 and features Rob Gronkowski, Marshall Faulk and Rudy Gay. Interested viewers can visit www.go90.com and search “MVP” to find the 8-10 minute segment or follow pureLYFT’s social channels for the direct link.

pureLYFT is an all-natural energy product made from green coffee beans that delivers 125 mg of CLEAN CAFFEINE (equivalent to a tall cup of coffee) into the beverage of consumers’ choice through a convenient portable single-use energy stir stick. pureLYFT has zero calories, is fortified with vitamins A and B Complex and offers an “original,” neutral taste along with three additional refreshing flavors, Mixed Berry, Orange and Lemon-Lime. The packaging gives the consumer the option to either stir or pour pureLYFT into their beverage allowing consumers to Energize Anything™ while taking a break from the typical coffee routine, and avoiding sugary sports drinks and artificial energy supplements.

“pureLYFT has seen tremendous growth these past few months in terms of launching new flavors, adding retail partners, consumer adoption and overall business growth. We’re excited to get in front of millions of online viewers, share our pitch and spread the word about how pureLYFT is disrupting the caffeine industry,” said Erik Elfstrum, pureLYFT Co-Founder and CEO. “While I can’t share too many details of the episode, I can say that we received incredible feedback and product validation that there is a real need for energy alternatives and pureLYFT fills a huge gap in the market.”

pureLYFT is currently available in more than 1,000 campus book and convenience stores through Barnes & Noble and independent retailers; select ShopRite supermarkets; luxury hotels; and online at Amazon.com and pureLYFT.com.

About pureLYFT

