Video: Early-Stage Intros at The 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show

At the 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show in June, BevNET spoke with five early-stage beverage brands, each of which market innovative concepts for packaged drinks and unique takes on emerging beverage categories. Watch the following video for our interviews with the brands, including FAWEN, a new line of drinkable soups made with a coconut water base; Hottie Tottie, a line of organic juices and teas; Wise Mouth, which makes teas inspired by traditional Chinese medicine; Simply Auri, a line of drinks made with Auricularia Auricula, also known as Wood Ear Mushroom; and Sunup, which markets premium organic coffee made from unroasted green coffee beans.