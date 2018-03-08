Acme Naturals Releases Tree Below Zero Sparkling Juice Infused with CBD

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The unprecedented appetite for CBD and hemp among consumers has created a groundswell of consumer demand for high quality CBD in their daily diets. Tree Below Zero brand beverages lead the category with appealing, convenient and cost effective way for people to benefit from the hottest wellness ingredient, CBD.

“Our relentless search to provide the latest innovations in beverage formulation has lead to disruption of the functional beverage category. We developed Tree Below Zero, America’s first CBD soda in flavors that can be enjoyed by any palate,” said Roberto Haraldson, co-founder Acme Naturals.

Made with clean natural and organic ingredients for optimum health and wellness. Infused with 25mg or 100mg of CBD — available nation-wide in Sweet Lime, Cranberry Ginger, Blueberry Raspberry Pomegranate and Mandarine Blood Orange varieties — consumers love the positive effects on mind and body. Specifically the endocannabinoid system for balanced health, better sleep, intimacy, creativity, refreshment and higher consciousness.

About our CBD

“Our proprietary infusion technology results in the best tasting shelf stable CBD products available anywhere. Providing clean clear consistent dose of CBD that the public expects,” said Francis Mohajerin, Co-founder of Acme Naturals.

Safe for Consumers, safe for retail. Tree Below Zero beverages are legally compliant and third party lab tested. The CBD in Tree Below Zero beverages is a hemp-derived CBD oil extract sourced from legally grown hemp from the Kentucky Pilot Program or legally imported organically grown hemp from Northern Europe. CBD in Tree Below Zero contains less than 0.3% THC and is non-hallucinogenic. It is not marijuana, it is not cannabis. Drinking Tree Below Zero will not impair the consumer.

Tree Below Zero beverages are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Acme Naturals, LLC

Our mission is to advance the human condition. Acme Naturals is a house of premium brands, leading the marketplace with food and beverages people love. Healthy products that improve people’s lives. Based in Los Angeles, we are proud to be creating new jobs in Southern California. We are building a company, culture and products with the power to advance the human condition.

http://www.acmenaturals.com