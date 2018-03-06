Alove To Debut Aloe Vera Drinkable Low-fat Yogurt At Expo West

TORRANCE, Calif. — Today, Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. (MNF) announced it will debut a new line of drinkable low-fat Alove brand aloe vera Japanese-style yogurt at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim, CA. The new drinkable low-fat yogurt line will be available in three flavors: Original Aloe Vera, Coconut, and Strawberry Banana.

A drinkable version of the fan favorite Alove aloe vera yogurt, the 7 fl. oz. bottles feature silky, smooth, low-fat Japanese-style yogurt with the same succulent aloe vera gel pieces featured in the original line of Alove yogurt. MNF uses a proprietary process to remove the best pieces of aloe vera gel from premium aloe vera plant leaves which are then mixed with a uniquely smooth and silky, Japanese-style low-fat yogurt in a drinkable format. Alove drinkable low-fat yogurt is kosher, has no artificial flavors, and aloins not detected.

“Retailers were eager to have a drinkable aloe vera yogurt option after receiving a hugely positive reception from shoppers after our initial launch of introducing our aloe vera spoonable yogurt to the U.S., which has been popular in Japan since we first debuted there in 1994,” said Hiroyuki Imanishi, President and CEO of Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. “This new low-fat yogurt is a great addition to the Alove line for those yogurt-lovers who prefer drinkables and enjoy its no-utensil convenience.”

The Alove drinkable low-fat yogurt launch comes on the heels of adding three new flavors – Peach, Kiwi and Vanilla – to the Alove line in January this year, bringing the selection of yogurt cup flavors to six.

Alove aloe vera yogurt is currently available in more than 450 stores, with distribution rapidly expanding from the west coast across the U.S.

For more information about Alove, please visit www.aloveyogurt.com.Alove will exhibit at Natural Products Expo West in the Anaheim Convention Center March 9-11, booth #571, Hall A.

About Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.

Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc. (MNF), a subsidiary of Japanese dairy leader Morinaga Milk Industry, Co., Ltd, is a provider of soy and dairy products to the U.S. market and is based in Torrance, California. The company produces the popular Mori-Nu Silken Tofu brand, a line widely sold across the U.S., as well as the industrial and food service ingredient Silken Soy Puree. Its soy products are sold in a unique aseptic package that protects fresh tofu from light and bacteria, allowing for a long shelf life without the need for refrigeration or use of preservatives. The Institute of Food Technologists voted Morinaga’s packaging “the #1 food science innovation of the last 50 years.” The company recently debuted Alove, a Japanese-style aloe vera yogurt. For information about Alove, visit www.aloveyogurt.com. For information about Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc., visit www.morinu.com.