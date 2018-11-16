Bulletproof Coffee Partners with U.S. Ski & Snowboard

PARK CITY, Utah – U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced today an exciting new partnership with Bulletproof 360, a leading science-based food and beverage company, focusing on their widely popular Bulletproof Coffee beverage. Bulletproof’s iconic coffee beverage is not your average latte; it is made with Brain Octane oil® and grass-fed butter to provide a quick and reliable energy source throughout the day. As U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s official coffee supplier, Bulletproof 360 will help keep the world’s top ski and snowboard athletes fueled, focused and achieving optimum performance levels on and off the slopes.

The partnership will kick off on November 23 at the Killington Cup in Killington, Vermont. Spectators and fans at home will watch female national and international alpine ski superstars debut the Bulletproof branded race bib during the Giant Slalom event. This is the only domestic stop for the women of the alpine ski team, including two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin who will seek a third consecutive top finish at the venue. Bulletproof will also support athletes at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix Copper Mountain Freeski and Snowboard event in December, among other domestic U.S. Ski & Snowboard events throughout the season.

“Bulletproof’s belief that all people have the ability to achieve super-human goals falls directly in line with U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s mission of creating the best ski and snowboard athletes in the world,” said Dan Barnett, U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Bulletproof’s coffee products boost energy and brain function and will help athletes on their journey to the podium. We are excited to offer these products to our athletes as they train and compete this season.”

“We’re thrilled to support some of the most elite athletes in the world and help them achieve peak performance levels with Bulletproof Coffee,” said Karen Huh, VP of Brand and Product Strategy of Bulletproof 360. “We offer products that enable anyone to perform at the top of their game. These are competitions where athletes are looking to optimize their control, speed, and focus, and Bulletproof Coffee offers just that.”

About Bulletproof 360

Bulletproof 360 is a leading food, beverage and content company widely known for the popular Bulletproof Coffee, collagen protein product line and more. The company provides science-based information, techniques, and products to help people take steps toward a sharper, stronger self through better performance, increased focus, and enhanced energy. Founded by the Father of Biohacking and New York Times bestselling science author Dave Asprey, Bulletproof is on a mission to create products that radically improve lives. Bulletproof products are sold in Whole Foods and other leading retailers nationwide, Bulletproof Cafés, and online at Bulletproof.com and Amazon.com. Learn more about Bulletproof through the Webby-award winning podcast Bulletproof Radio, the New York Times bestselling books The Bulletproof Diet and Head Strong, and the Bulletproof Blog. Twitter: @bpnutrition Instagram: @bulletproof Bulletproof.com/

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2018, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org