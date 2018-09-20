Caskai Continues Nationwide Expansion into the Coffee Channel

SEATTLE – Caskai North America continues towards its goal to be available in coffee shops coast to coast and expands its distribution footprint by adding Barista Pro Shop (BPS) and Humankind as distributors of its award-winning beverage, Caskai Sparkling Cascara Infusion. Caskai makes its Sparkling Cascara Infusion by fresh brewing cascara, the dried fruit of the coffee cherry, in Austrian Alps spring water and only adds organic cane sugar, carbonation and tartaric acid for a very refreshing alternative to flavored waters, teas, energy drinks and sodas available on the market today.

“Due to its relationship to coffee, Caskai sees coffee shops as a great point of introduction for its products as baristas, coffee shop operators and owners are some of our earliest fans and are helping to educate consumers about cascara, its unique flavor, and nutritional benefits. BPS and Humankind were natural fits to our distribution goals.” says Caskai’s founder Joel Jelderks.

Barista Pro Shop services the Colorado market with a DSD distribution system and the entire country with direct delivery via its Colorado, New Hampshire and Kentucky based warehouses. Humankind is the producer of Humankind water and Humankind teas and has a DSD distribution system for its own products serving the coffee channel in the greater Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Baltimore areas. Humankind donates 100% of their profits from the sales of their water to clean water initiatives in developing countries.

For more information about Caskai, Barista Pro Shop, and Humankind Beverages please visit caskai.com, baristaproshop.com, and behumankind.com.

About Caskai

Caskai was founded in 2017 by Joel Jelderks who is originally from the Pacific Northwest and was one of Red Bull’s early employees in the USA in the 90’s. He became involved in cascara through his wife, the founder of Panama Varietals GmbH, a specialty green coffee importer of fine Panamanian coffees and the driving force behind pushing cascara’s approval as a Novel Food in the EU. Caskai produces its cascara-based beverages in Austria using only Premium Sun-Dried Cascara™ grown in the highlands of specialty coffee growing regions in Panama, Nicaragua and soon Colombia. Cascara, the dried fruit of the coffee cherry, is rich in nutrients and antioxidants and provides a new beverage experience kept a secret from most of the world for the last 1,000 years. Please visit caskai.com for more information.

About Barista Pro Shop

Established in 1994 and owned by Jay and Jennifer Weller, Barista Pro Shop (BPS) is headquartered in Loveland, CO and sells specialty coffee products via its web-based catalog with over 45 brands to coffee shops and home baristas nationwide. BPS deliveries its products using a DSD system in Colorado and a direct ship model for nationwide deliveries through its Loveland, CO, Louisville, KY, and Londonderry, NH warehouses. BPS also provides training and reference tools and materials to support its customers. Please visit baristaproshop.com for more information.

About Humankind

Humankind, established in 2010, is an Elizabeth, Pennsylvania based for profit beverage company that donates 100% of its net profits to clean water initiatives in the developing world. Humankind distributes Humankind Water and Humankind Organic Teas through its own distribution system in the greater Baltimore, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia areas and with other distributors around the country. Please visit behumankind.com for more information.