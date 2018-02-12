Dream Water Launches Beauty Shot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — How do you improve on the best-selling sleep shot in the United States? By helping people get their beauty sleep! In expanding its product offerings, Dream Water, the #1 natural sleep shot in America, is now incorporating healthy hair, skin, nail & collagen support with the launch of its’ easy to take, great tasting Dream Water Beauty shot. In a limited release, Dream Water Beauty is now available at https://www.dreamwaterbeauty.com and on Amazon!

With a focus on supporting your beauty from the inside out, Dream Water Beauty is your new beauty regimen… simplified. Dream Water Beauty is a natural, great tasting, 0-calorie, 2.5oz liquid shot that builds on the Company’s SleepStat™ Natural Blend of GABA, Melatonin, and 5-HTP with five clinically researched beauty nutrients; biotin, hyaluronic acid, bamboo silica extract, choline bitartrate and Juvecol for hair, skin, nail and collagen support.

“I couldn’t be more proud to announce the launch of Dream Water Beauty,” said David Lekach, the Company’s CEO. “We’ve listened to you, our loyal consumers, and this is the first iteration in bringing more innovation to both your nighttime and beauty routines!”

Embraced by those that appreciate the benefits of a great sleep, Dream Water has become a favorite of musicians, entertainment and sports stars alike. Celebrity fans include Demi Moore, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Megan Mullally, Rumer Willis, Wendi McLendon-Covey, among many others.

About Dream Products, LLC

Dream Products, LLC is the holding company for Dream Water, the best-selling sleep shot along with its sleep powder, help people relax and fall asleep. Dream Products’ mission is to produce great-tasting and effective sleep and relaxation products that should help lead to a great night’s rest and an even greater tomorrow. Founded in 2009, the Company is led by a management team of young entrepreneurs, matched with a seasoned group of advisors from the consumer goods and retailing sectors. As always, the Company reminds you to Dream Responsibly. For more information please visit www.DrinkDreamWater.com.