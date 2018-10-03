Elevator Talk: Caskai Takes Cascara to the International Stage

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Joel Jelderks, founder of Caskai, has set forth on a mission to introduce premium cascara-based beverages to the global market, noting that coffee consumers are their first target market, as they will likely be more aware of cascara. Beyond that, the company is leading an effort to educate industry professionals and consumers on what the ingredient is, its nutritional benefits, and functionality. With international connections and experience in the beverage industry, Jelderks hopes to see cascara follow a similar trend as kombucha and cold brew coffee.

