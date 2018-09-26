Elevator Talk: Mansi Brings Exotic Citrus to U.S. Consumers

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

MANSI’s mission is to bring calamansi to the U.S. consumer base through its premium citrus beverage. CEO Charles Medenilla describes the superfruit as tart and sweet, and high in vitamin C and antioxidants. Targeting millennials, Medenilla identifies several use cases for the product including using it as part of a cleanse, enjoying it as a refreshing beverage, or even as a cocktail mixer. Though currently in the startup phase, Mansi aims to develop awareness around calamansi juice in the U.S. similar to the rise of coconut water.

