Elevator Talk: Wonder+Well Innovates to Keep Kids Healthy and Hydrated

Wonder+Well, an organic fruit-essence water for kids, provides the lovable format of a drink box but with no sugar or sweeteners. Co-founder Gregg Lefkowitz identifies that parents are looking for healthier options that get children to drink more water, while still being fun. The company aims to fill this need in the market, noting there is room for innovation in the beverage space for kids. Within one year, the brand has built out its distribution to 600+ stores with plans for continued growth.

