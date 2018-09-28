Expo East 2018 Video: Anheuser-Busch Non-Alc Strategy Taking Shape

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Anheuser-Busch (A-B) may be one of the world’s biggest beer companies, but it’s also thirsty for innovation in non-alcoholic drinks.

Speaking with BevNET assistant editor Martin Caballero at Natural Products Expo East 2018 in Baltimore earlier this month, Brian Sedra, senior director of head of sales for A-B’s non-alcoholic business unit, explained that the company is seeking to reaffirm itself as a beverage company first and foremost. As it continues to move into the non-alcoholic space through partnership with Starbucks-owned Teavana iced tea, and acquisition of Hiball sparkling energy drinks and Alta Palla organic sodas and sparkling waters, Sedra said the company is focused on exploring opportunities around health and wellness, premiumization and purpose-driven brands.

Watch the full video for further discussion of A-B’s top line non-alcoholic beverage strategy, how the company is aiming to capture new use occasions, and about Hiball’s new line of non-dairy cold brew coffee products.