Expo East 2018 Video: Editors’ Recap

If something exists in the CPG space, you’ll find it at Natural Products Expo East.

This year’s edition of the annual trade show, held from Sept. 13-15 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, provided an ideal vantage point to survey the range of innovations, emerging ingredients and evolving trends currently shaping the food and beverage industries. In this video, NOSH editor Carol Ortenberg and BevNET assistant editor Martin Caballero explore some of the major themes and trends from Expo East 2018 across food and beverage, including the rise of sparkling teas, the plant-based category’s maturation, and some of the most innovative products from this year’s show.