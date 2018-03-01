First Beverage Ventures Invests in VitaCup

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – First Beverage Ventures is pleased to announce its investment in VitaCup, a vitamin-infused coffee and tea company. First Beverage served as the lead investor in the equity raise recently completed by the company.

Founded by digital marketing executives Brandon Fishman and Roman Bills, VitaCup has gained an immediate consumer following in the $5 billion single-cup coffee market in North America with its first-to-market offering. Available in a Keurig compatible format, VitaCup’s premium coffee and tea pods are sold primarily through e-commerce channels and provide a new level of functionality in coffee and tea.

“The single-cup coffee category is a large and growing market with limited innovation,” said Brandon Fishman, CEO of VitaCup. “We are excited by the prospect of what we can accomplish together with our new partners at First Beverage as we bring greater capabilities and focus to execute on our growth strategy at VitaCup.”

“We are highly enthused by the category opportunity for VitaCup and believe that the business has incredible growth potential as consumers increasingly look for greater convenience and functional benefits, both of which VitaCup delivers,” said Bill Anderson, founder and CEO of First Beverage. “The VitaCup team brings a wealth of expertise in building a direct-to-consumer business, and we see an opportunity to accelerate the company’s growth and development with our significant resource base and deep industry expertise.”

“Consumers increasingly demand more functionality from the beverages they consume every day,” added Bob Nakasone, a managing director at First Beverage. “As the retail landscape continues to become more competitive for coffee brands, VitaCup has created a highly-effective DTC model offering functional, great-tasting products in a differentiated, e-commerce friendly format. VitaCup’s ability to deliver innovation in single-cup coffee, from vitamins to MCT oil and other ingredients, and its experienced founder team make it an exciting proposition for First Beverage.”

The company will use the proceeds from this raise to expand its sales and marketing efforts in current e-commerce channels, as well as select new retail channels, and will continue the development of additional product offerings with new functional benefits.

VitaCup will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California this month, March 8-10th. If you are attending, please visit booth# N709 in the North Hall and try some great-tasting and functional coffee.

About First Beverage Ventures

First Beverage Ventures invests in innovative and transformational beverage brands, helping beverage companies grow and stand out in a dynamic and competitive industry. We form true partnerships with our portfolio companies and the entrepreneurs leading them by leveraging both our financial and intellectual capital. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, the First Beverage team is made up of entrepreneurial senior beverage executives with decades of collective industry experience. For more information please visit www.firstbeveragegroup.com.

About VitaCup

VitaCup develops and markets premium coffee and tea products infused with vitamins and packaged in a 100% recyclable, BPA-free Keurig® compatible format. The Company currently offers coffee and tea products fortified with a blend of B and D vitamins as well as antioxidants and other functional ingredients. VitaCup products are available through the company’s website, Amazon and select retail locations. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. VitaCup is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. or Keurig, Inc. For more information please visit www.vitacup.com.