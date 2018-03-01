Flow Alkaline Spring Water Unveils Two New Flavors at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Flow alkaline spring water, the premium pure alkaline spring water brand mindfully sourced from Canada, will unveil an expanded line of naturally organic flavors at this year’s Natural Products Expo West. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to sample Flow’s newest flavors, organic strawberry + rose and organic watermelon + lime, and will be the first to experience the brand’s latest innovations at Booth #N841.

Early in 2018, the B-Corp certified brand launched the first organic flavored alkaline water options to hit the market; organic cucumber + mint and organic lemon + ginger. Carefully crafted in a diverse range of refreshing flavors, Flow’s premium pure alkaline spring waters were developed to further supply consumers with pure taste and easy drinkability for optimal hydration. With strong interest in the initial flavors, Flow now expands their collection with the brand new organic strawberry + rose and organic watermelon + lime flavors. The organic essences lightly flavor the water; no sugar, no juice, no calories, no preservatives, no GMOs. As with all Flow products, the organic flavored waters are mindfully sourced from the family-owned artesian spring in Ontario, Canada and packaged in an eco-friendly, renewable and recyclable Tetra Pak container.

“Flow is rooted in providing mindful hydration. With the launch of our new organic flavors, we’re executing on our commitment to providing consumers with expanded offerings in sophisticated, yet drinkable, flavor profiles,” said Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and CEO of Flow alkaline spring water. “We decided to unveil the organic strawberry + rose and organic watermelon + lime flavors at Natural Products Expo West to allow an exclusive first look to our most trusted retailers, experts, and influencers in the health and wellness community.”

Flow’s water comes from a spring in South Bruce County, Ontario, Canada where it is naturally filtered, and enriched with minerals through the limestone aquifer where it is stored. No alterations or industrial processes are made to the original Flow alkaline spring water and organic flavors. The result is a high-quality, completely pure water full of natural electrolytes, essential minerals, and an alkaline pH of 8.1. Further, Flow is mindfully packaged in a 100 percent recyclable and 70 percent renewable Tetra Pak with a sugarcane-derived plastic cap.

Flow alkaline spring water is currently available at 2500 retailers across the United States including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Central Market, Earth Fare, and Safeway. Flow’s USDA certified organic cucumber + mint and organic lemon + ginger flavors can be found at retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market and online via Amazon and flowhydration.com. Additionally, customers can order the two new flavor options online beginning Spring 2018, with in-store availability in the summer of 2018.

Natural Products Expo West will be held from March 8-11, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802 USA. Attendees are invited to stop by booth N841 to taste Flow’s full product line. For more information on the show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information on Flow alkaline spring water, please visit flowhydration.com, or follow Flow on social media; Instagram and Twitter and facebook.com/FlowHydration.

