Ginger Shots Launches New Organic Probiotic Wellness Shots Under ‘Tulua’ Brand Name

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Ginger Shots, Inc announced the launch of four new organic Probiotic Wellness Shots under their Tulua brand. Each two-ounce wellness shot features 1 billion CFU of probiotics, as well as unique blends of functional ingredients and premium cold-pressed organic juices. The Probiotic Wellness Shots are the third line of health shots introduced by the company. Three of the Probiotic Wellness Shot varieties will be available in all Whole Foods Markets in Southern California in Q1 of 2019, as well as online at www.gingershots.com.

Tulua Probiotic Wellness Shots were formulated based on high consumer interest in digestive and immune health. When surveyed, 87% of consumers say they are interested in products with the benefits of “Improves your immune system” followed by 85% interested in products that claim “Improves your digestive system health.”[1] The probiotic used in the Tulua Probiotic Wellness Shots, bacilius coagulans GBI-30 6086, has been formulated to survive gastric transit 10x more effectively than yogurt cultures. In addition, extensive studies have shown that taking 1 Billion CFU of this probiotic daily, the amount found in each of the Tulua Probiotic Shots, supports digestive and immune health.*

Tulua Probiotic Wellness shots offer delicious combinations that are also highly functional. The four varieties are Turmeric Ginger, Tart Cherry Cucumber, Blueberry Lemon and Apple Cinnamon. The Turmeric Ginger Wellness Shot is balanced out with cold-pressed pineapple and lemon juices, coconut water and black pepper. Coconut water is also featured in the Blueberry Lemon and Apple Cinnamon Wellness Shots.

The Tart Cherry Cucumber Wellness Shot has the equivalent of 8 oz of tart cherry juice, all squeezed into a convenient little shot. Studies have shown that tart cherry juice reduces inflammation and exercise-induced muscle soreness. It’s combined with organic cold-pressed cucumber water, lemon juice and probiotics to make it an excellent recovery and wellness shot.

Ginger Shots is one of the first companies to bring a wide range of wellness shots to the national level, selling them at natural stores around the country as well as online. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to get the benefits from fresh, high quality functional ingredients like ginger, turmeric and probiotics,” said CEO Zeyad Moussa. “A lot of these ingredients are difficult to work with, and we want to eliminate the hassle.

All of the Ginger Shots and Tulua Wellness Shots varieties are USDA Organic, kosher, preservative and additive free, made with simple ingredients and High Pressure Processed. The Tulua brand was launched earlier this year with the release of their Organic Wellness Shots line. Ginger Shots plans to continue to develop new products under the Tulua brand as it grows and expands.

About Ginger Shots

Ginger Shots, Inc. is a privately-held company that began in 2015. Tulua is a new brand within Ginger Shots that was launched in summer of 2018. All of their products are juiced, bottled and labeled in their state-of-the-art facility in Huntington Beach, CA. Ginger Shots is dedicated to developing lines of organic and natural wellness products with simple, straightforward ingredients and functional benefits. Visit www.gingershots.com or @GingerShotsOrganicDrink on social media.

[1] GlobalData 2015 Q4 Consumer Survey

*As part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle