GLOW Beverages Expands Into Oregon with Market of Choice Supermarkets

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — GLOW Beverages, 12-time award winning Premium Energy and Hydration, is excited to announce new Oregon retail distribution with expansion into Market of Choice.

“GLOW and Market of Choice share a joint passion for consumer experiences,” said GLOW Beverages CEO John Larson. “After traveling to Oregon several times, we find the consumer base to be what GLOW envisions our top consumers to be. Market of Choice places a heavy impact on eco efforts, meaning GLOW’s custom glass packaging has a perfect home on the Market of Choice grocery shelves.”

GLOW is excited to be in launched in all eleven Market of Choice stores and offer our first Oregon expansion.

About GLOW Beverages

GLOW Premium Beverages are available in two delicious flavors and beverage formulas. GLOW Sparkling Infused Hydration and GLOW Sparkling Infused Energy are available in Mango Apricot and Spicy Watermelon flavors. In today’s insanely fast-paced world GLOW creates nutritionally enhanced beverages that give your body what it needs to enjoy an active, healthy and productive lifestyle. www.drinkGLOW.com

About Market of Choice

Market of Choice will offer an extensive selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health-conscience products at affordable prices. We will strive for a relaxing and enjoyable shopping experience with truly friendly people who care about the communities where they live and work. For more information, visit www.marketofchoice.com.