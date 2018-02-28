Health-Ade Partners With CPGToolBox Trade Planner

KENNESAW, Ga. – Top quality kombucha Health-Ade has chosen CPGToolBoxTrade Planner as its Trade Promotion Management (TPM) solution. Based in Los Angeles, Health-Ade brews 14 flavors of their bubbly, probiotic kombucha that are available on their e-commerce site as well as at retailers nationwide.

With CPGToolBox Trade Planner, Health-Ade will have the ability to plan, execute and analyze all aspects of the TPM cycle on a lightning fast solution built on the secure Salesforce platform. The Health-Ade team will be armed with better analytics, meaningful data reports, and real-time insights to drive more effective forecasting and promotional activities. “We are thrilled to add Health-Ade to our growing roster of natural and organic clients,” says Rick Pensa, CEO of CPGToolBox. “They are a growing brand that appreciates the valuable insights that come from managing trade spend in a closed-loop system rather than spreadsheets.”

About Health-Ade

Launched in 2012, Health-Ade kombucha is brewed, bottled, and produced in an all-glass process. Non-GMO project verified, and certified organic, kosher, vegan, and gluten-free, Health-Ade heavily supports the REAL FOOD movement, and is actively expanding their reach to become a valuable national brand. At Health-Ade, the goal is to expand kombucha beyond the realm of health enthusiasts and into the mainstream, so everyone has access to its benefits. For more information, visit http://health-ade.com.

About CPGToolBox



CPGToolBox is a North American business and ISV partner of Salesforce.com dedicated to bringing relevant sales and marketing tools to the Consumer Goods industry. The CPGToolBox Trade Planner™ in the cloud eliminates all related IT hardware, software, infrastructure costs and maintenance concerns. The solution can be deployed quickly and easily allowing manufacturers to be up and running within four months. For more information, visit www.cpgtoolbox.com.