Honeydrop Premieres Low Sugar Formulation at Expo West

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Honeydrop Beverages, the leading producer of supercharged cold-pressed raw honey lemonades, is excited to launch its reformulated cold-pressed lemonade line, now containing only 4g of sugar per bottle, as well as three new “Naturally Neon” skus: Unicorn Lemonade, Mermaid Lemonade and Galaxy Lemonade. The new reformulated lineup of skus along with their ridiculously functional, “neon” lemonades will be unveiled Friday, March 9th through Sunday, March 11th, during the National Products Expo West at booth location 5366 and are available for distributors and retailers to order now.

Over the past year the call from consumers wanting less sugar in their beverages has been loud and clear, regardless of the source of sugar. Staying true to their name, the company’s cold pressed lemonades are now made with a “drop” of raw honey and blended with just a touch of stevia to produce a refreshing and functional lemonade with only 4g of sugar per bottle. The pure ingredients and lower grams of sugar found in Honeydrop’s lemonades come to the forefront with updated branding which was led by Rook NYC.

Honeydrop is also proud to launch a trio of new, vibrantly colored “neon” lemonades. Using premium ingredients such as Butterfly Pea Tea, Pitaya Juice and Blue Majik Spirulina, the company balanced the delicate pH in their cold pressed lemon juice with these ingredients to produce a “mystical” spectrum of colors in their new skus. The company’s new lemonades contain trace minerals and antioxidants and have a MSRP of $2.99 – $3.49 for each 10oz bottle. By expanding their line, the company is excited for consumers to try their bold portfolio of lemonades that taste great that contain only 4g of sugar per bottle.

Honeydrop is also excited to announce that Mareill Kiernan has been appointed Partner and Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales for the company. Since joining the company four years ago, Mareill has positioned Honeydrop as a healthier alternative to the high sugar lemonades on the market. Her background as a certified holistic chef and health counselor combined with her deep experience working with retailers, distributors and brokers in the natural and conventional channels has allowed Honeydrop to expand nationally by positioning the brand as a lower sugar, cod pressed lemonade. The company could not be more excited to have Mareill guide the brand into the future.

Honeydrop Beverages’ new low sugar, cold-pressed lemonades are available at retailers across the country. Product can also be ordered nationwide at www.honeydrop.com.

About Honeydrop Beverages

Honeydrop Beverages line of cold-pressed raw honey lemonades contain a teaspoon of raw honey for purifying, nourishing juices that enrich overall health and well-being. A Paleo friendly beverage, Honeydrop’s ingredients include raw honey and supercharged antimicrobial Manuka honey, and are of the highest integrity, minimally processed to preserve their amazing health benefits and flavor.

Honeydrop’s lemonades are retailer friendly as the come in 6oks and have 180 day shelf life from production.

Honeydrop Beverages also donates proceeds to to battle Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD), an epidemic threatening the global bee population. Honeydrop’s line of beverages can currently be found at leading retailers and across the country and can be found nationally via UNFI.

Honeydrop also makes ordering and delivery easy with a simple online ordering system and direct delivery service, including national shipping. For more information and to order online, visit: www.honeydrop.com.