Jocko Willink Launches Iced Jocko White Tea

TEXAS — Jocko Willink, is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, Co-Founder & CEO of leadership consultancy Echelon Front, co-author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win, and a host of a new podcast that has hit the top 10 in iTUNES business: Jocko Podcast.

What’s the newest mission… better for you beverages.

This year he’s launched Iced Jocko White Tea (http://jockotea.com), a ready to drink beverage with zero sugar, organic ingredients and an attitude of discipline and leadership.

With years of experience as commander of one of the Navy Seal’s most-decorated units he learned leadership and the importance of discipline in your health in those strenuous environments.

Those principles apply in everyday life!

Jocko regularly explains on his podcast and numerous books “Discipline Equals Freedom.” The more discipline you have today – the more options you have tomorrow.

And this tea is on trend! Consumers are hungry from low carb drinks, with lower cafffine so they don’t hurt your heart and natural ingredients that you can trust.

Co-packed at Nor Cal Beverage, this 16 oz can comes in a 10 pack and is available for sale on AMAZON.COM (https://www.amazon.com/JOCKO-WHITE-TEA-ORGANIC-PRE-BREWED/dp/B079R8LZ3B?crid=XJQ65K2N7085/). Boasting 600+ five star reviews, fans of the drinks crack jokes about hitting a “8000 pound deadlift” and “growing chest hair” after enjoying the ironically pink liquid tea.

If you’re thirsty for victory – take a sip!