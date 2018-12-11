MOJO Cold Brewed Coffee Announces New Look

BEVERLY, Mass.— MOJO Cold Brewed Coffee, Inc. announces new colorful labels inspired by the company’s New Orleans roots. The company has also streamlined its copy to create a more legible design. MOJO used Boston-based marketing agency, Breakaway, to identify its target consumer and create copy which speaks to that audience. “Grab Life by the Beans” is the leading tagline on may new point-of-sale materials.

Started in 2011 when few consumers knew the meaning of cold brewed coffee, MOJO is at the forefront of cold brewed coffee innovation in New England. Unlike many bottled coffee products, MOJO uses an all-natural, no-heat pasteurization method called HPP to extend shelf life and maintain a just-blended, fresh taste. HPP – or high pressure processing – was primarily used to maintain the taste of refrigerated, fresh pressed juices. MOJO was the first company in New England to employ the process for coffee products.

About MOJO

MOJO offers a variety of handcrafted cold brewed coffees inspired by the New Orleans traditions and roots of its founder, Annie Brainard. Now blended in New England, MOJO coffees are made from 100% Arabica coffee with no added preservatives or artificial ingredients. Varieties include: Original Recipe (coffee, milk, and a bit of sugar), Unsweet (coffee and milk), and Black Magic (black coffee). New products that are about to hit the market include multi-serve options and decaffeinated flavors.