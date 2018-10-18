NACS 2018 Gallery: New Products Pt. 2 – Water, Protein and More

Whether sparkling, still, pure or enhanced, innovations in the water category were a major part of the 2018 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show in La Vegas. In BevNET’s second gallery of new products from the show, we highlight some notable new launches across water of all types, as well as a handful of products such as Dr Pepper’s new limited offering, fruit smoothies from Simply and Ripple’s entry into the plant-based protein drink arena. For more new products featured at NACS, see our first slideshow.

Smartwater Smartwater Coca-Cola debuted two new line extensions for its premium water brand at NACS 2018: Smartwater Alkaline, which has a pH of 9+, and Smartwater Antioxidant, which is infused with selenium. Both will be available in 1L PET bottles regionally this year ahead of a national launch in 2019. Ripple Ripple After launching a line of non-dairy milks and creamers, pea-based protein beverage company Ripple is moving into the protein shake category with a new line, available in vanilla and chocolate flavors, that contains 20g of protein per 12 oz bottle. San Pellegrino San Pellegrino The family of S. Pellegrino mineral water products continues to grow with Essenza, a line of naturally flavored essence waters available in four flavors -- Dark Morello Cherry, Pomegranate & Lemon, Lemon Zest, Tangerine & Wild Strawberry, and Original -- in 11.2 oz. slim cans priced at $1.49 each. The line has been softly rolled out since August, with national expansion slated for end of January 2019. Simply Simply Simply’s new 100 percent fruit smoothie will launch January in 11.5 oz. on-the-go and 32 oz. multi-serve bottles. Available in Mango and Pineapple, Strawberry Banana and Orchard Berry flavors, the products contain 130-140 calories per 8 oz. serving, depending on variety. Polar Polar Beverage producer and distributor Polar featured playful new flavors from its 8 oz. Seltzer Jr. line, including “Unicorn Kisses” and “Mermaid Songs.” Dr Pepper Dr Pepper After over a century in the soda business, Dr Pepper will mark a new milestone in Spring 2019 with the release of its first-ever limited time SKU based on a movie: Dark Berry, a tie-in with the summer superhero sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. Packaging displayed at NACS was not the final version, but suggest that villain Mysterio (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) could be the “major movie character” to be featured. Qure Qure California-based alkaline water company Qure used NACS to showcase its new line of caffeinated alkaline water in 500mL bottles. Available in unflavored, Citrus Lemon and Wild Berry flavors, each contains 130 mg of natural caffeine and has a pH of +9. Shamrock Farms Shamrock Farms Launching in January in three flavors -- Cafe Latte, Mocha Latte, Caramel Latte -- Rockin’ Protein Energy combines cold brew coffee with 30g of milk-based protein per 12 oz. bottle. The product contains 9g of sugar and 200 calories. Perrier Perrier The latest innovation from premium sparkling water brand Perrier is Perrier & Juice, a three-SKU line of sparkling waters flavored with a blend of juices from concentrate and other natural flavors. Each 8.5 oz. can contains 13-17 percent juice and 45-60 calories, depending on the SKU. Liquid Death Liquid Death More than just water from the Austrian Alps in a 16.9 oz. can, Liquid Death is a promise to “murder your thirst.” Or, maybe it’s just water in a 16.9 oz. can. Fairlife Fairlife At NACS 2018, Coke-owned dairy brand Fairlife debuted its new Smart Snacks line made with honey and oats, which the company describes as “the perfect snack to help curb hunger between meals.” Made with fairlife’s ultra-filtered milk, the line -- available in Rich Chocolate, French Vanilla and Creamy Strawberry flavors -- contains 15g of protein and 5g of dietary fiber per 8 oz. bottle, and will retail for $2.29. Naturagua (Jarritos) Naturagua (Jarritos) Moving from cane sugar-sweetened sodas to seltzers, Mexican soft drink brand Jarritos shared Naturagua, a new line of sparkling waters made with natural essences that will debut early next year in 12.5 oz. glass bottles in four flavors -- pomegranate, mandarin, peach and lime -- as well as an unflavored SKU. Nestlé Waters Nestlé Waters Nestlé Waters North America shared a trio of new flavors -- Lemon Vanilla, Lemon Lime and Black Cherry -- that are set to join the company’s sparkling water lineup though its regional brands. Reps told BevNET that Black Cherry and Lemon Lime flavors would be offered specifically to convenience retailers. Bubly Bubly Confirming its momentum after a successful launch year, PepsiCo’s sparkling water line Bubly will add a new 20 oz. PET bottle format early next year at a suggested retail price of $1.49. Hint Hint In addition to a revamped label, Hint shared two new additions to its line of zero-calorie infused waters: mango and lemon. Sparkling Ice Sparkling Ice Sparkling Ice shared samples of its hybrid sparkling water-energy drink line Sparkling Ice + Caffeine in 16 oz. cans. The products are is also infused with vitamins and antioxidants. The line is currently being piloted in the Midwest and New York City ahead of a broader rollout in 2019 at select locations of QuikTrip, Circle K and other convenience retailers. Fiji Fiji Having recently departed from the Keurig Dr Pepper portfolio of allied brands, Fiji showcased a new sport cap that began rolling out to stores this summer.