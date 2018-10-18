NACS 2018 Gallery: New Products Pt. 2 – Water, Protein and More

Share
Share
Reddit
+1
Email

Whether sparkling, still, pure or enhanced, innovations in the water category were a major part of the 2018 National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show in La Vegas. In BevNET’s second gallery of new products from the show, we highlight some notable new launches across water of all types, as well as a handful of products such as Dr Pepper’s new limited offering, fruit smoothies from Simply and Ripple’s entry into the plant-based protein drink arena. For more new products featured at NACS, see our first slideshow.