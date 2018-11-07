Polynesian Bowl and BODYARMOR Announce Multi-Year Partnership

WHITESTONE, N.Y. – The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and BODYARMOR Sports Drink today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership establishing BODYARMOR as the “Official Sports Drink” of the Polynesian Bowl.

The Polynesian Bowl is a premier high school football all-star game that features 100 of the top players in the nation. The game will take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. PST at Aloha Stadium on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, and will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

“BODYARMOR Sports Drink is the choice of athletes everywhere,” said 4x Super Bowl Champion, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman and Inductee Jesse Sapolu. “We are truly honored to have BODYARMOR as our exclusive sports drink partner.”

“BODYARMOR Sports Drink is a better-for-you option for athletes in need of hydration and we’re proud to become the Official Sports Drink of the Polynesian Bowl,” said Michael Fedele, Vice President of Marketing at BODYARMOR. “The Polynesian Bowl is an incredible showcase featuring the world’s best high school football players and BODYARMOR looks forward to hydrating these top athletes, both on and off the field, for many years to come.”

About the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (Oʻahu’s North Shore) and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.

About the Polynesian Bowl

“Where the world’s top high school football players gather to celebrate culture and play the game they love.” The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week. NFL Ambassadors include Marcus Mariota, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Michael Bennett, Ronnie Stanley, Danny Shelton and DeForest Buckner. We are honored to have the support of these outstanding partners… BODYARMOR, Friends of Hawaiʻi Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiʻi Building & Construction Trades Council, Hawaiʻi News Now, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Motiv8 Foundation, Sheraton Princess Kaʻiulani Hotel, BSN Sports and Riddell. www.PolynesianBowl.com.

About BODYARMOR

BODYARMOR SuperDrink® is a premium sports drink that contains no artificial colors or flavors and is packed with potassium and other electrolytes, vitamins and coconut water. Created by co-founders Mike Repole and Lance Collins, BODYARMOR Sports Drink is available in 12 great-tasting flavors and is the drink of choice for athletes, having assembled an impressive team of young, superstar athletes such as James Harden, Mike Trout, Dustin Johnson, Andrew Luck and Skylar Diggins-Smith, to name a few. In 2013, Kobe Bryant became the #3 shareholder in the company. BODYARMOR also recently introduced BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories and 3 grams of sugar per serving; and BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 8+ and electrolytes for sport. In 2018, The Coca-Cola Company acquired a minority ownership stake in BODYARMOR Sports Drink, making it the second largest shareholder in the company. Visit www.drinkbodyarmor.com and follow us at @drinkbodyarmor.