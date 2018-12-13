Pure Protein Introduces New 30g Ready to Drink Protein Shakes

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.—Pure Protein, America’s #1 selling brand of protein bars*, announced the launch of its newest ready to drink (RTD) innovation, Pure Protein 30g Shakes. In delicious Rich Chocolate and Vanilla Milkshake flavors, the convenient new RTD shakes have a whopping 30g of protein, less than 1g of sugar, 4g of fiber and 24 vitamins and minerals per serving. The new protein shakes are available nationwide, and at 140 calories, make it easier than ever to fuel your fitness goals on the go.

“The need for convenient, ready to drink options is driving growth in the protein category by a staggering 38 percent,” said Don Kerrigan, President of The Nature’s Bounty Co., maker of Pure Protein. “We’re excited to answer consumer demand with the introduction of Pure Protein 30g Shakes, giving people the convenience they’re looking for in a high-protein RTD that not only tastes fantastic, but has low sugar and a great blend of fiber, vitamins and minerals.”

To celebrate the launch of the new 30g protein shakes, Pure Protein will be gifting the shakes to the first 500 fans who visit the Pure Protein Instagram page at @OfficialPureProtein and enter the giveaway.

Pure Protein 30g Shakes are currently available at retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Wegmans, Wakefern, Rite Aid and Meijer nationwide.

For more information about the new Pure Protein ready to drink 30g shakes, or to locate them at a store new you, please visit www.PureProtein.com

About Pure Protein

Pure Protein is America’s #1 selling brand of protein bars.* Our shakes, bars, snacks and powders provide quality protein and great taste for lean muscle and an active lifestyle. Visit www.pureprotein.com to view our products, recipes and tips for a fitness lifestyle; or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

*Nielsen, Total US, XAOC, EQ Unit Vol., 1/12–10/18 (excluding online sales)1 Nielsen, xAOC last 26 weeks ending 11/18/17