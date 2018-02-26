Purpose Tea to Launch Direct Impact Program at Expo West

DALLAS — Purpose Tea, the first company to make ready-to-drink purple tea available to consumers in the U.S., is announcing the launch of their Direct Impact program at the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, CA on March 8, 2018. The Direct Impact program commits 5% of Purpose Tea product sales to programs that directly benefit the workers in the company’s supply chain. The founder of Purpose Tea, Chi Nguyen, set up the programs and partnerships for Direct Impact during her trips to Kenya in 2017.

“The Direct Impact business model is one of the primary reasons why I started the Purpose Company, to ensure fair business practices and lift up those who are left behind in the business of tea,” said Purpose Company CEO and Founder Chi Nguyen. “Rather than rely on third-party agencies, our Direct Impact model directly benefits workers in the supply chain of our purple tea, especially the female workers, who make up more than 70% of tea pluckers, but often live on less than $2 per day.”

The funding provided by Direct Impact goes to several programs that provide training on critical life skills, scholarships for children of tea pluckers and access to land for the tea workers. As a purpose-driven company, Purpose Tea will use Direct Impact to support women’s empowerment in order to lift people and communities out of poverty.

“Purple tea is a new super tea varietal available exclusively from Kenya and it has a lot of people excited about the product benefits for consumers and the economic benefits for Kenyans,” said Nguyen. “It’s important for us to ensure that the benefits of an exciting new tea varietal reach the workers in the fields, since this is something that may only happen once in every generation or two.”

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Purpose Tea is a beverage company powered by social purpose whose vision is to use business as a catalyst for good in the world. Their mission-driven business powers healthier lives by empowering the most vulnerable in the business of tea, female tea pickers, and providing better-for-you beverages in the form of antioxidant-rich, ready-to-drink purple teas. Purpose Tea is the 1st brand of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) purple tea available to consumers in the United States. Purpose Tea is on stores shelves at retail locations in Texas, Great Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes, Southwest and Southeast markets. Learn more at www.PurposeTea.com.