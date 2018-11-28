Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Appoints Justin Gold to Board of Advisors

BOULDER, Colo. — Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, a Boulder-based beverage company, today announced that Justin Gold, founder of Justin’s, has joined its Board of Advisors.

“We are thrilled to have an entrepreneur of Justin’s stature joining Rowdy Mermaid’s board,” said Jamba Dunn, founder and CEO for Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. “Justin is a leader in the natural foods space, and his experience as an entrepreneur, an innovator, and an industry disruptor will be invaluable to Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha as we prepare to further expand our products and markets.”

Gold is the founder of Justin’s brand of natural and organic nut butters and peanut butter cups. He is the past recipient of the Entrepreneur of the Year award from Ernst & Young, and Justin’s has been included as one of Prevention Magazine’s “100 Cleanest Packaged Foods” and included on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Justin’s was acquired by Hormel in 2016 for $286 Million. Gold represents the first BoA member for Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha.

About Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha combs the planet in search of inspired and unusual ingredients, building our flavors around the healthful benefits of fresh herbs, roots and flowers. We pay homage to kombucha tradition by crafting ours with creativity and passion. This is an art form, and we paint a picture with zesty ginger, punchy pepperberry and balance the composition with smooth, earthy chaga. We are proudly based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information on where to buy our kombucha, please visit us at rowdymermaid.com