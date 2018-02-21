Som Sleep Appoints New Advisory Board Member

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Dr. Philip Goglia officially joins the Som Sleep Advisory Board. Goglia is the founder of Performance Fitness Concepts, the premiere elite performance nutrition and fitness clinic in the United States.

“Consistently restful sleep can be elusive for both the civilian and athlete. Numerous companies have tried to market sleep aids, but none compare with the science and research behind Som Sleep. [Som] is innovative, smart, non-habit forming, and a must use for anyone – athlete or otherwise – experiencing sleep difficulties,” said Goglia. “Som should be a part of any discussion regarding a youthful future and the health strategies that encompass those concerns.”

As a certified nutritionist with over thirty years under his belt, Goglia takes a scientific approach to metabolic nutrition and exercise programs focusing on an individual’s unique needs, lifestyle, eating habits, stress, training regimens, and workload. His expertise is fully measurable, with proven ability to take celebrities and athletes alike to the highest level of their performance and competitive abilities. Goglia, a graduate of Duke University, the American College of Sports Medicine, and the National Academy of Sports Medicine, serves as the official nutritionist forGold’s Gym International and the World Boxing Commission. He is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished nutritionists in his field, working with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Colin Farrell, and Brie Larson. Goglia has appeared in numerous magazines and on television programs, including Extra, Dr.Phil, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Vogue, InStyle, and People.

“Dr. Philip Goglia is on the cutting edge of the performance fitness and nutrition industries, incorporating a scientific approach into his clients’ daily lives,” said John Shegerian, the Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him onto the Som Sleep Advisory Board.”

About Som Sleep

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in bothOriginal and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.