Som Sleep to Debut at Expo West

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Som Sleep, an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement, will make its first appearance at Natural Products Expo West, the leading trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. Released in January of this year, Som is already generating online buzz with celebrities and professional athletes, including actress Hilary Duff and Denver Nuggets’ power forward Trey Lyles, praising the blue can for its ability to help them get a better night’s sleep.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Som Sleep to Expo West,” said John Shegerian, the company’s Co-founder and CEO. “We spent over a year developing what we feel is the perfect blend of both taste and efficacy to not only help support sleep, but give people an enjoyable experience.”

The scientifically advanced Som Stack includes active ingredients that are naturally found in your body, a healthy diet, and green tea. Magnesium and vitamin B6 provide your body with nutritional support for healthy sleep patterns, while L-Theanine and GABA help promote relaxation. Melatonin helps you maintain a normal sleep cycle. Som should be consumed 30minutes before bed for better sleep.

Best of all, you can rest easy knowing Som Sleep is drug free, low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and preservative free. For more information, visit getsom.com.

As Seen On​: Sports Illustrated, People, Entrepreneur, goop.com, BevNet, No Meat Athlete, Trendhunter

About Som Sleep

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in bothOriginal and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media@getsomsleep.