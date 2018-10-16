Soylent Launches 4-Pack Tetra in Target and Walmart

LOS ANGELES — Rosa Foods, the makers of Soylent, announced today that two of their Ready-to-Drink flavors will now be offered in an 11 oz Tetra Pak, available in a 4-count multipack. The new packaging will retail in both Walmart and Target, which will enable the brand to reach the masses in this rapid expansion in thousands of Walmart and Target locations. The new offering marks a significant step in expanding Soylent’s accessibility footprint, bridging the gap between their single bottle and 12 pack offerings.

“Offering single bottles via our retail partners was a significant step in expanding our availability to consumers. We’ve had great success in retail this year, gaining distribution in over 12,000 outlets to date and looking to pass the 15,000 mark by the end of 2018. With this fruitful expansion, we’ve been able to open the doors to develop a multipack, giving consumers the right package for the right needs in the right channels,” says Melody Conner, Sr. Vice President of Sales. “We’re very excited to give our loyal users and new consumers a chance to access our products more conveniently than ever before.”

This latest move stems from the demands of Soylent consumers, providing them with a sensible, pantry load item and delivering on the brand’s promise of filling food voids. Understanding consumer behavior was paramount to launching this product. “60% of our users consume 1-6 bottles per week so it was an opportunity for us to provide a new package type that filled a need state for both our retail partners and the consumers,” says VP of Brand Marketing, Andrew Thomas.

Target and Walmart have been key supporters in Soylent’s massive retail expansion and approximately 4,000 outlets will place Soylent 4-count multipacks on shelves in Q4. This new packaging option was a direct result of the success the current 14oz Soylent Singles Serve has enjoyed as well as the need for a multipack take-home option in retail. The move will increase Walmart’s availability from 450 to 1900 locations and will launch Soylent in Target at 1450 locations. The multipack will be offered in Soylent’s top-selling flavors Cacao and Cafe Vanilla.

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing healthy, functional foods that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder & Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. Soylent leverages science and technology to provide complete, convenient, sustainable nutrition to the world. Available at Soylent.com, on Amazon, and in select retail locations, Soylent’s innovative products include Original Powder and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Cafe Coffiest, Cafe Vanilla, Cafe Chai, Strawberry and Vanilla. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. For additional information on retail locations go to https://www.soylent.com/stores/.