The Granny Squibb’s Company Releases New Organic Iced Tea

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– Today, Granny Squibb’s Organic Iced Tea announces the debut of its newest flavor, Charlie’s Cranberry, as the cranberry harvest comes to a close and the holiday season is in full swing.

Like the company’s existing flavors, Charlie’s Cranberry is “astonishingly delicious” and available both sweetened and unsweetened. It’s perfect for those seeking a healthier alternative to carbonated soft drinks without sacrificing great taste. Cranberries are not only true to the company’s New England heritage, but they are flavorful and higher in antioxidants than other fruit or berries. Charlie’s Cranberry will follow in the foot-steps of Granny Squibb’s other iced teas, as certified USDA organic, non-GMO, naturally gluten and sodium free, kosher and vegan friendly.

In addition to releasing a new product, The Granny Squibb Company continues to highlight the importance of supporting Rhode Island organizations by announcing that a percentage of the proceeds from Charlie’s Cranberry will go to Save The Bay to support its mission of protecting and improving Narragansett Bay.

This is the first product that Granny Squibb’s has released since Nick Carr and Kelley McShane joined Robin Squibb as partners at the company. “It’s an exciting time for us as we begin our first collaborative venture in our continuing effort to support our community,” said Kelley. “Charlie’s Cranberry has been named after Robin’s faithful hound and mascot who holds a special place in all our hearts.” As a company that prides itself on tying tradition to the future, Charlie’s Cranberry is the perfect addition to Granny Squibb’s line of teas.”

About the Granny Squibb Company

In 2009, Robin Squibb realized a business opportunity in bringing her Grandmother’s “astonishingly delicious” iced tea to market and founded the company in Providence, Rhode Island her family’s home. Now there are three flavors – all are organic and available sweetened or unsweetened. Granny Squibb teas are sold in grocery retailers, cafes and restaurants throughout New England including Dave’s Marketplace, Wegmans and Whole Foods.

About Save the Bay

Founded in 1970, Save The Bay is a member-supported nonprofit organization working to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its watershed through advocacy, education, and restoration efforts. Save The Bay envisions a fully swimmable, fishable, healthy Narragansett Bay, accessible to everyone and globally recognized as an environmental treasure.