ZYN Becomes Certified B Corp

MILWAUKEE — #ZYNISLIFE isn’t just a hashtag at the innovative Milwaukee-based company. It embodies the fundamental foundation of goodness, from fair and equitable treatment of people, to charitable contributions, to community engagement, social justice and protecting the environment. The encapsulation of this hashtag is now demonstrated to the entire world with ZYN’s addition to the Certified B CorpTM global community, making ZYN 1 of only 10 in the State of Wisconsin, 1 of only 165 in the U.S. Food & Beverage sector and 1 of only 2,668 across the World.

“This isn’t about us, it’s about our mission at ZYN and the greater good we aspire to do each and every day. B Corps are important because they inspire all businesses to compete not only to be the best in the world, but to be the best for the world. This is a major milestone since it signifies to the world that we are more than just another profit motivated company. In fact, it shows the world that we are a socially, ethically and environmentally responsible company that places highest value on people, planet and purpose, along with profits,” stated the ZYN team.

Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. They are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. From the company’s supply chain and input materials to its charitable giving and employee benefits, B Corp Certification proves the certified business is meeting the highest standards of verified performance. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of more high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose.

B Corp™ Certification is to business what Fair Trade certification is to coffee or USDA Organic certification is to juice. Certified B Corps™ are for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Today, there is a growing community of more than 2,600 Certified B Corps from more than 60 countries and over 150 industries working together toward 1 unifying goal: to use business as a force for good. In its certification process, ZYN provided answers and supporting documentation for hundreds of probing questions related to every aspect of the business. ZYN achieved an overall score of 96.8 points, compared to the average score of 80 points.

About ZYN

SUR Natural Health Brands LLC (d/b/a ZYN) is a holistic health & wellness lifestyle company that is making accessible the ancient, time-tested wisdom from around the world for modern consumers in convenient and effective foods & beverages. ZYN’s first product line, CURCUMIN (from Turmeric) infused beverages are first-to-market refreshing and healthy drinks that are crafted directly from CURCUMIN (the source of Turmeric’s health benefits) and PIPERINE (black pepper fruit extract that optimizes absorption). ZYN beverages are available in 4 refreshing flavors (Mango Lychee, Pomegranate Cranberry, Lemon Ginger & Mixed Berry) and are low in sugar (2 grams per serving), calories (10 calories per serving) and carbs (3 grams per serving), and contain no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colors, or flavors. Today, ZYN CURCUMIN (from Turmeric) infused beverages are available at rapidly growing number of retailers, campus cafes (corporations, hospitals, universities, etc.), restaurants and professional and collegiate sports teams’ cafes across the U.S., with Canadian expansion planned for 2019.

CURCUMIN, which is one of 90+ compounds representing 2%-to-6% of a Turmeric root, has been extensively researched (30,000+ scientific and medical research paper and 160+ clinical trials) for its potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant health benefits. Each bottle of ZYN includes 200+ mg of CURCUMIN, standardized at 100%, which is equivalent to 10+ Turmeric roots of CURCUMIN.