Aspen Beverage Group Completes Expansion Project to Boost Coffee Productivity

SAN ANTONIO– Aspen Beverage Group (Aspen) recently celebrated the completion of its latest expansion project significantly increasing its cold brew and hot brew coffee production capabilities for local and global brands, resulting in the creation of more skilled manufacturing jobs in the Alamo City.

Aspen hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its 65,000-square-foot facility located at 7015 Fairgrounds Parkway to celebrate the project completion. The expansion was made possible thanks to a substantial investment from Aspen’s parent company, James Finlay Limited of London.

“When Finlays bought Aspen Beverage Group in 2017, the UK-based tea and coffee firm immediately began to invest in Aspen. This latest expansion enables us to increase production in one of the fastest growing segments in the coffee industry, cold brew supporting leading national retailers and global brands throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe,” said Aspen Chief Executive Officer Charley Snell. “I want to thank Finlays for making this possible.”

Neil Willsher, Chairman of the Board of Aspen and Group Operations Director of James Finlay Limited, flew to San Antonio for the celebration.

“San Antonio is one of the fastest-growing cities in America, and Aspen Beverage Group is one of the fastest-growing coffee companies in the nation,” Willsher said. “We are proud to make this investment that will help Aspen continue its fast track for growth and help increase the number of manufacturing jobs that contribute to San Antonio’s economy.”

During the event, Snell noted that Aspen hired 25 employees just this year and has plans in the near future to hire more. He also thanked Aspen’s 150 employees for helping make the company a success. He also recognized Barry-Wehmiller Design Group Inc., the engineering firm that designed and installed the stainless-steel tanks and other equipment.

About Aspen Beverage Group

Aspen was originally founded by San Antonio entrepreneur Chad McNair and has been creating custom beverage solutions since 1993, specializing in coffee extracts and concentrates. In 2017, James Finlay acquired 100% of the shares in Aspen Beverage. The company offers an outstanding line-up of Pure Cold Brew Extracts, Liquid Coffee Concentrates, Iced Coffees, and Cappuccino Icers. Aspen’s customers include national brand retailers, CPG (consumer-packaged goods) companies and private label companies. For more information, visit aspenbeverage.com.

About Finlays

Finlays was founded in 1750 in Scotland and is a leading global supplier of tea, coffee and botanical extracts to beverage brand owners. For more information, visit finlays.net.