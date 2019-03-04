B Sweet To Launch Nitro Thai Tea at Expo West

LOS ANGELES– B Sweet, the Los Angeles-based dessert and beverage company, is excited to launch the fourth SKU in their nitro RTD beverage line at Expo West this week. Their newest addition is the first-ever vegan Nitro Thai Tea. With its use of oatmilk and monk fruit sugar, the drink comes in at only 45 calories which is significantly lower than the few RTD Thai Teas on the market.

“We believe there is a demand for more beverages that are lighter, more natural, vegan, and dairy free,” said Kurt Steinitz, co-founder and head brewer at B Sweet Coffee and Tea Company.

Being lactose intolerant himself Kurt created a line of beverages that he could enjoy with like-minded health conscious consumers. By utilizing plant-based colors B Sweet has also moved away from the artificial coloring commonly used in Thai Tea for decades all over the world.

“Our Thai Tea is currently the top selling flavored tea at our dessert bar. It flies out the door, so it completely made sense that this was the next SKU to launch!” said co-founder Chef Barb Batiste.

B Sweet is always innovating new dairy free flavors and products to meet the demands of today’s market. B Sweet Coffee and Tea Company will be launching more new products and sizes this summer.

About B Sweet

Founded by Barbara Batiste and Kurt Steinitz in 2009, B Sweet has been taking Southern California by storm with its delicious creations, earning celebrity and corporate clients including Nike, Disney, Hulu, the LA Dodgers and many more. The company began in Barbara’s home kitchen and has quickly grown to include their large commercial kitchen for caterings, two food trucks, a dessert shop, a Filipino restaurant and a coffee and tea company.