Beauty Gourmet Launches Glitter Tea Collection

COHASSET, Mass.– Beauty Gourmet, an emerging women-owned food and beverage company born in Cohasset, Massachusetts, has just announced the launch of its new sparkling Glitter Tea collection, backed by a passion-driven mission to make self-care more convenient for the busy modern woman so she can stay healthy and always look and feel her best, and a social impact program fostering fundraising equality for female entrepreneurs.

Glitter Tea is ayurvedic, adaptogenic and antioxidant. Among other dynamic wellness ingredients, it’s the first beverage in the United States to feature Saberry, a powerful “beauty from within” amla extract. Amla has been used for centuries for both radiant hair and skin, and full body wellness. Appealing to women eager to add “better for you” options to their everyday diets while still satisfying their low calorie, low sugar, low caffeine preferences, this functional sparkling tea is packaged in a fashion-forward glam can, and now offered in three flavors: Grapefruit Ginger Green Tea, Black Cherry Rooibos Tea and Peach Vanilla White Tea. Currently available online for purchase by the case.

Prior to launch, Beauty Gourmet’s Co-Founders had a successful exit of a Hingham-based medical device startup in 2017. Amidst that grind, Kris, who had already overcome previous health struggles, allowed her personal wellness to fall by the wayside once again, inspiring her to create a company dedicated to making self-care an effortless and pleasing integration in women’s everyday lives.

In addition, Kris Ravenscroft, a Lead Organizer for Startup Boston, strongly believes in fundraising equality and the power of women supporting women. Thus, a portion of Beauty Gourmet’s revenue will go towards providing grants for fundraising material creation to help other female founders follow in her footsteps to entrepreneurial success.

“The demands that are being placed on modern women are nearly impossible to meet, and women’s wellness is a conversation we need to be having. At Beauty Gourmet, we put ‘beauty’ nutrients into women’s everyday foods and beverages, allowing them to create an effortless foundation of wellness so they can stay healthy and always look and feel their best regardless of responsibility,” stated Kris Ravenscroft, Co-Founder and CEO of Beauty Gourmet. “Moreover, by providing fundraising grants for female entrepreneurs, we hope to plant seeds of success for founders whose great ideas might otherwise be overlooked.”

