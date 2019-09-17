Better Booch Launches Nationally on Amazon

LOS ANGELES– Better Booch premium small craft kombucha launched nationally on Amazon today with free shipping. With no shortcuts on quality or flavor, 100% tea-based Better Booch is made the traditional way, with each batch brewed individually and expertly by in-house master brewers. A local California favorite, this expansion marks the first time the brand will be available for purchase nationally.

“It’s so exciting to finally have Better Booch available on Amazon,” said Trey Lockerbie, co-founder and CEO. “We’ve loved growing our local fan base here in California and can’t wait to share Better Booch with kombucha lovers across the US.”

Offered in delicious blends, created with the finest organic adaptogenic and restorative herbs, botanicals, and custom tea, Better Booch can be purchased in single or mixed cases featuring seven vegan, kosher, raw, gluten-free, non-GMO, and organic flavors:

The Classic – an award-winning perfect fix of Yunnan black tea to focus and refresh

Golden Pear – a sun-kissed elixir infused with tulsi, turmeric, and black pepper

Ginger Boost – a mix of ginger, lemongrass, and mint to uplift

Citrus Sunrise – a refreshing blast of citrus with spicy hints of sage and floral pu-erh tea

Rose Bliss – a calming, aromatic, and smooth finish

Morning Glory – a black tea and marigold petal blend brought to life with peach essence

Cherry Retreat – crisp cherry with a silky-smooth vanilla bean body with a bergamot finish

A powerhouse of functionality, Better Booch is created by Trey Lockerbie and Ashleigh Lockerbie, former touring musicians inspired to bring their artistic creativity to the beverage industry. “Better Booch is the result of our love and passion for this magical drink,” said Ashleigh, co-founder and head of marketing. “Becoming available nationally is a huge step forward for the brand and we can’t wait to see what is next.”

Rich in probiotics and antioxidants, Better Booch kombucha is crafted without juice, powders, chemicals, nor concentrates. With only 5g of sugar, the lowest on the market, sweet and tangy Better Booch is made with a proprietary process to ensure non-alcoholic kombucha without pasteurization nor machines that strip away alcohol.

To experience Better Booch kombucha, visit betterbooch.com or get social with @betterbooch on Instagram.

About Better Booch

100% tea-based, Better Booch premium small craft kombucha proudly offers seven delicious blends created with the finest organic herbs and botanicals. Better Booch is made the traditional way with each batch brewed individually and expertly by in-house master brewers, using a proprietary process to ensure non-alcoholic kombucha without pasteurization or machines stripping away alcohol. Created by touring musicians Trey Lockerbie and Ashleigh Lockerbie, the brand is now sold at over 1,000 retail locations, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Lassens, Aldi, and Safeway, and on Amazon.com nationally with free shipping.Better Booch also proudly supports City of Hope’s program in natural therapies.