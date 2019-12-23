BevNET Live Winter 2019: Clayton Christopher Gives His Lessons from the Field

From his days as an entrepreneur launching companies such as Sweet Leaf Tea and Deep Eddy Vodka to co-founding venture capital firm CAVU and investing in brands like High Brew Coffee, Clayton Christopher has decades of experience in the trenches building brands from the ground up.

In this video recorded at BevNET Live Winter 2019 in Santa Monica, California, Christopher offers his key lessons from the field; developing sales teams, focusing on the right accounts, using data to fuel innovation and knowing when and how to spend marketing budgets. Christopher also dives into how Deep Eddy Vodka was able to survive by staying regional as well as his recent work as a co-founder of Waterloo Sparkling Water, discussing how the Texas-based startup identified white space in a fast-growing category to quickly seize market share.