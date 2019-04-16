Bimble Expands Retail Nationally

NEW YORK— Bimble, a sparkling beverage with 25 mg of full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD and lightly sweetened with raw honey, expands retail availability throughout the United States at SRP: $7.99.

The sparkling and refreshing Grapefruit Basil Mint beverage features domestically-sourced, natural ingredients, including 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD, which is believed to help reduce stress and anxiety, manage pain, control inflammation and improve sleep. The beverage also includes grapefruit, basil, mint and sustainable raw honey from a Vermont beekeeper, and is packaged in a 12 oz. glass bottle.

Bimble was launched earlier this year by founder Jay Moskowitz. A native New Yorker and former Wall Street bond trader, Jay left his job after 30 years to consult in the cannabis industry and focus on his apiary upstate. After two years of consulting, Jay set out to create Bimble, a CBD beverage that incorporates his hobby of beekeeping, using raw honey as a sweetener from Jay’s friend a well-known beekeeper from Vermont.

Bimble is available for purchase at retail locations in the tri-state area, including boutique destinations like Mamacha and The Goods Mart, major retailers like Westside Market and ShopRite, among many others. It is also available for purchase online with nationwide free shipping at drinkbimble.com. A list of retail locations where Bimble is sold can be found at drinkbimble.com/where-to-buy/.

For more information, visit drinkbimble.com and follow Bimble on Instagram @drinkbimble